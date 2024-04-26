WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Local Art Orgs Receive Capital Projects Funding from NYS

Two Chautauqua County art organizations are receiving capital projects funding through the New York State Council on the Arts.

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts will receive $50,000 for entrance and reception safety renovations.

1891 Fredonia Opera House will receive $93,000 for opera house seat replacement.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “From historic sites to new multi-use arts centers, these diverse projects will expand the accessibility and the sustainability of arts and culture organizations while growing local economies, driving tourism and creating jobs all across New York State.”

 

