Long Time Jamestown City Council Member Tony Dolce Has Died

Long time City Council member Tony Dolce has died.

Dolce died overnight Friday into Saturday.

He had served on Jamestown City Council for more than 30 years, recently serving as Council President from 2020 to 2025. Dolce currently was chairing Council’s Public Safety Committee, and served as a Council representative on the boards for the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, Jamestown Local Development Corporation, and Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency. He also taught for more than 35 years at Jamestown High School.

Dolce had an active role in the community, serving on the Jamestown YMCA Board, the Lake View Cemetery board, and serving at Holy Apostles Parish.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund shared a statement, “Today is an incredibly difficult day for the City of Jamestown. We mourn the passing of Councilman Anthony ‘Tony’ Dolce—a dedicated public servant, respected leader, and someone who devoted more than three decades of his life to the community he loved.

For more than 30 years, Tony dedicated his life to serving the people of Jamestown. His love for this city was evident in everything he did, and his commitment to our community never wavered.

I had the privilege of serving alongside Tony on the City Council for more than 20 years before becoming Mayor. Over those years, we developed a close working relationship that grew into a lasting friendship. I always valued his experience, his thoughtful perspective, and his unwavering commitment to doing what he believed was best for Jamestown.

Tony cared deeply about this community and the people who call it home. His decades of public service have left a lasting mark on our city, and his legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come.

On behalf of the City of Jamestown, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Tony’s family, friends, fellow council members, and all who are mourning his loss. Tony will be remembered not only for his extraordinary service to Jamestown, but for the kindness, dedication, and genuine care he showed to so many.

He will be deeply missed, and his memory will forever be a part of the City of Jamestown.”

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities also posted a statement on Sunday that said, in part,

“…the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities lost a cherished friend, respected colleague and dedicated Board Member, Tony Dolce.

Tony devoted his life to serving the people of Jamestown with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to making our community stronger. His decades of public service, including his leadership on the BPU Board, reflected his deep love for this city and the people who call it home.

As a member of the BPU Board, Tony brought thoughtful insight, steady leadership and a genuine desire to ensure the BPU continued to provide safe, reliable and affordable utility services to our community. His experience, sound judgment and willingness to listen earned the respect of fellow board members, employees and everyone privileged to work alongside him.

Beyond his many accomplishments, Tony will be remembered for his kindness, humility and the genuine care he showed to others. He was a trusted leader, a dedicated public servant and a true friend whose presence made a lasting impact on the BPU and the City of Jamestown.”

Dolce is survived by his wife, Anne, and two adult children, Amelia and Christian. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.