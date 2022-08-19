Longtime County Attorney Stephen Abdella Retiring at End of Year

After serving Chautauqua County for over 30 years, County Attorney Stephen Abdella is retiring at the end of 2022.

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel announced Abdella’s pending retirement.

Abdella first began his career with the County in 1988 as an Assistant County Attorney with the County’s Law Department. He later served as County Attorney from 1992 to 1997 and re-appointed again in 2006. He had also served as Counsel to the County Legislature from 1999 to 2005 and again since 2008.

In addition, he served as Acting County Executive in November and December of 2013 and 2019 when there were end of term vacancies for former County Executives Greg Edwards and George Borrello.

Wendel said Abdella has been instrumental in advising the County on executive orders and laws regarding operating restrictions during the COVID-19 Pandemic and with the opioid settlement.

Wendel said he plans to establish a bipartisan search committee to assist in the process of finding Abdella’s replacement.