Many Businesses, Organizations Holding Solar Eclipse Events

Many organizations and businesses are holding events today as part of the solar eclipse.

The Jamestown Airport ‘s “Fly-by-Night” event continues today, starting at 7:00 a.m. with a pancake breakfast.

Dozens of vendors, including food trucks, will be at the airport along with a disc jockey both day.

The Great Lakes Flight Center will offer rides to experience the eclipse from the sky.

The Fenton History Center will hold an Eclipse Watch Party from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on its grounds in Jamestown. The event is $3 for watch party or $10, which includes admission to mansion. Visit fentonhistorycenter.org for more information.

New York State Parks will have events across the path of totality.

Here in Chautauqua County, state park events will take place at Long Point State Park on Chautauqua Lake from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the pavilion. Activities will include crafts, coloring, and paper plate crafts. Interpretive staff also will be on site.

Midway State Park will open from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and offer carousel and train rides, mini-golf, crafts, games, and a photo booth.

For more information about eclipse events in state parks, visit: https://parks.ny.gov/events/event-results.aspx?ft=103&lct=0

Jamestown Community College will host a free event at its Jamestown Campus between 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Experiences include a full-scale model of the solar system; rocket launch game; virtual reality experience; eclipse simulation; solar-themed arts, crafts, and poetry readings; a campus scavenger hunt; science experiments; campus and academic program tours; and food and drinks.

Visit sunyjcc.edu/events to learn more.

The Audubon Community Nature Center will hold a full day of events starting at 8:00 a.m. and ending at 4:00 p.m.

For $20 parking (limited to first 200 vehicles), there will be activities including horse-drawn carriage rides, live music, food trucks and free admission to the Nature Center. Visit https://auduboncnc.org/

And the City of Dunkirk, Clarion Hotel and Steelbound Brewery will hold an eclipse event from 11:00 am-7:00 pm at the Clarion Hotel on the Lake Erie waterfront. The event will feature music, food and drink specials, outdoor games and kids activities.

Visit https://www.tourchautauqua.com/2024-total-solar-eclipse for more information about activities and events taking place today.