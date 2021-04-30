Marvin House, Fenton History Center Launch QR-Code Self-Guided Tours

The Marvin Community House and Fenton History Center have teamed up to launch QR-code self-guided tours under the “We have a story to tell” campaign. Fenton History Center Noah Goodling said COVID made both attractions think about how to bring people in safely,

“We wanted to come up with an idea that let people still experience the Fenton History Center and Marvin House and get all that rich, great history but without that guide breathing in your face.”

Goodling says QR codes are like a bar code that you use your phone camera to scan and read,

“It’ll link to somewhere on our website that contains additional content. So for the Fenton, if you walk into our orientation room and you scan the QR code in there you’ll get some introductory history about the Fenton mansion, about the Fenton family, about the history of Jamestown, you’ll get some extra pictures you’ll get some extra text, just give you a little bit more enriching history about what we’re offering.”

Marvin Community House Consultant Marlin Casker said a docent guide had been developed in the year before the pandemic,

“It changed from being a docent-led tour to being a self-guided tour, so we had to make a transition from paper to a voice. And so when you go through the house and listen to the presentation you’ll hear two people reading a text that sounds as if you’re joining Robert and Elizabeth on a tour of their house.”

Casker added that the paper version of the tour also will be available to visitors of the Marvin House.

Goodling says one of the main impetuses for the Fenton and Marvin House to start this program was to get more motor coach and bus tours interested in scheduling tours to the area.

The Marvin Community House and Fenton History Center will have a promotion for Saturdays in May where if you mention the promotion, you can receive entry to both attractions for ten dollars.