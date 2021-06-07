Masks Still Required in New York State Schools

Masks are still required at schools in New York State.

The State Education Department on Sunday emailed guidance to the roughly 700 New York school districts that said state agencies have agreed to wait until the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention responds to the state’s request Friday for more information before lifting the COVID-19 mask mandate in schools.

The updated guidance from the Education Department appears aimed at addressing confusion from schools after the state Department of Health on Friday abruptly notified the CDC that New York intends to lift its statewide mask requirement for schools today.

The state Education Department told districts Sunday that since no response has been received from the CDC on New York’s plan to lift the mask mandate, it will not change its policy for schools that requires students and staff to wear masks indoors and outdoors.

Jamestown Public Schools had posted on social media Sunday that they were still going to require masks on campuses as they hadn’t received any official guidance from the New York State Department of Health and “must therefore continue our current practices. Once we receive guidance, we will review it and consider any potential changes to our current COVID-19 mask protocols.”

The post said any changes to protocols will be communicated directly from the district to families and staff.