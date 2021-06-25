MHA Offering ‘Movement Is Medicine’ Class

The Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County is now offering “Movement is Medicine,” a free fitness training group, at their Jamestown location.

MHA volunteer and certified personal trainer Brian Mayo is leading the group that meets at 3:30pm on Mondays and Wednesdays. Any experience level are welcome. Movement is Medicine is a boot camp fitness class that includes high cardio to help build muscle mass, strength, and create an overall good feeling.

The class is one of more than three dozen groups that meet at the MHA. For more information, contact the Mental Health Association at (716) 661-9044.