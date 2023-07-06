Motorists Reminded to Be Cautious With Slow-Moving Vehicle Traffic This Summer

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County is reminding motorists to be cautious with slow-moving vehicle traffic this summer.

CCE said it’s the peak time of year for slow-moving vehicle traffic. This can include tractors hauling key farming implements, construction equipment traveling to their next job, and animal drawn vehicles. With increased traffic on the roads, it’s a good time to think about how to share the road to keep everyone safe this season.

Cornell Cooperative Extension offered a few key reminders as you travel this summer:

– Slow Down. When approaching slow-moving vehicles, reduce your speed to match theirs.

– Follow at a distance. Keep in mind that some SMV operators may have poor visibility because of the equipment they are towing and may not be able to see you.

– Pass with care. SMV’s will often turn into hidden field driveways or unexpected places. Pass with caution and only when you’re safe to do so. Expect unanticipated movements like equipment turning into driveways, or the swaying of towed equipment and animal drawn vehicles.

– Be vigilant! Keep your eyes on the road and look out for SMV’s and animal drawn vehicles.

For more information about slow-moving vehicles and the slow-moving vehicle emblem, visit SafeNY.ny.gov.