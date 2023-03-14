Motorists Should Expect Stepped Up Speed Enforcement on Route 20

State Police will have stepped up speed enforcement on Route 20 today.

The one-day corridor project, which is targeted at reducing speed related crashes on non-interstate highways, was created by the Iowa State Patrol. New York State Police is among eight other states participating in the campaign.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven Nigrelli said in a release that, “Speeding contributes to over one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities across the nation.”

Drivers can expect to see increased patrols by State Police and local law enforcement agencies during the morning and evening drive times.

Troopers will be using both marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles as part of this crackdown in order to more easily identify motorists who are violating the law.

U.S. Highway 20 spans 3,365 miles coast to coast. New York State has jurisdiction over 372 miles of the highway. This is the second time New York State Police is participating in the campaign.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 11,258 individuals were killed in speed-related accidents across the country in 2020 and speeding contributed to 29% of all motor vehicle fatalities.