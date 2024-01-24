New Brewery Could Be Going Into Former Jamestown Brewing Company Location

A new brewery could be going into the former Jamestown Brewing Company location in downtown Jamestown.

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency board approved a $950,000 loan to Wicked Jimmy’s LLC toward the purchase of the almost 35,000 square foot property at 115-121 West Third Street. The loan award is contingent on the LLC obtaining other sources of funding needed for the project.

The total property cost is $1.75 million for a total project cost of $2.35 million. The new brewery and restaurant is estimated to create 40 jobs.

Company owner, Robert Roth, who is also the majority owner of Wicked Warren’s brewery and restaurant, said his goal is to make Wicked Jimmy’s “Jamestown premier entertainment complex,” “Some things we’re going to add to the building – there’s going to be a rooftop lounge. We want to put a speakeasy in there. That’ll be something very unique to Jamestown and it’s popular around the country. We want to put a bridal suite in so the bride will have a special area just for while we have a large wedding in our banquet facility on our top floor. In addition to that, we want to put a pizza bar in so people can watch their pizzas being made.”

Roth said the banquet room on the second floor could hold 400 people.

He said the brewery operations will have a 20 barrel system compared with the three barrel system in Warren. Roth said this will give them the option to distribute their beer in the area.

The opening date is planned for March 2024