WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / New Chautauqua County Budget Director Appointed

New Chautauqua County Budget Director Appointed

By Leave a Comment

Budget Director Jennifer Swan and County Executive PJ Wendel

A Lakewood native has been appointed Chautauqua County’s new Budget Director.

Jennifer Swan, who is the current Fiscal Supervisor for Chautauqua County’s Office of the Sheriff, will assume the post starting on Thursday, July 27. She replaces Kathleen Dennison, who retired.

Swan initially started working for county government in August 2017.

In 2009, Swan graduated from Jamestown Business College (JBC) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and holds an Associate’s Degree from JBC in Accounting.

Born and raised in Chautauqua County, Swan currently lives in Gerry, with her husband Shane and new 8-month-old baby.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.