New Floral Shop Holds Grand Opening in Downtown Jamestown

A new floral shop celebrated its grand opening in downtown Jamestown Wednesday.

Elected officials joined Owner and Florist LeAnn Sholl and Manager Danice Vogt for the opening of Bloom Buddies.

Sholl says the full service shop always has a wide selection of fresh cut flowers, “We have starter plants, succulents, we have gifts, we have candies. We have some really good chocolate that I believe is vegan.”

Sholl said she got the idea to open the shop after doing the flowers for her own wedding in 2015, and then providing floral arrangements for other friends and family members as gifts.

She added that downtown Jamestown is a great place to locate a business, “There is a lot of walk-in clients that come. There’s a lot of other really great businesses on this block too, so I feel like their draw to this area of downtown is pretty strong.”

Bloom Buddies is located at 212 Pine Street and can be found online at bloombuddies.net