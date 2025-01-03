New Legislative Leaders Announced at County Legislature Reorg Meeting

New legislative leaders were announced during the Chautauqua County Legislature‘s reorganizational meeting Thursday night.

Legislator Jamie Gustafson has been named by Republicans as the Majority Leader of the County Legislature with Legislator Lisa Vanstrom being named Assistant Majority Leader.

The Democrats chose Legislator Bob Bankoski to again be the Minority Leader with Jamestown Legislator Tom Nelson being named Assistant Minority Leader.

Republican legislator Pierre Chagnon was again elected to chair the Legislature. Chagnon said he was honored to serve in the role again. He said his goal is to center discussions on improving policies, programs, and procedures that need improvement.

Under second privilege of the floor, Jamestown Democratic Legislator Fred Larson offered comments saying the legislature’s goal this year should be working to get back the essential air service designation for the Jamestown Airport.