New Splash Pad Opens At Jackson-Taylor Park

The new splash pad at Jackson-Taylor Park is now open in the City of Jamestown.

The City said the splash pad will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Officials said while the pad is open for use, there is still topsoil and seeding that needs to be completed at the site. They said if construction crews and equipment are present and on-site, the splash pad will be temporarily closed.

Meanwhile, the city said the new Allen Park Splash Pad is not open yet due to the “discovery of a manufacturing defect in a crucial part.” Officials said it could three to four more weeks before that site opens.

Between equipment costs and an engineering study, $329,676 of American Rescue Plan funds were designated for the construction of the two splash pad projects.

The City issued these guidelines for use of the Splash Pads:

Supervision: Always supervise children while they are using the splash pad to ensure their safety.

Respect for Others: Be considerate of other visitors by sharing the space and following all posted rules for the park.

Cleanliness: Help maintain a clean environment by using the provided trash bins in the park. Please ensure all items brought to the Splash Pad are taking home.

Facilities: Restroom facilities are conveniently located onsite at the park for your use.

Footwear: Children should wear water shoes to prevent slipping and protect their feet.

Health Precautions: Do not use the Splash Pad if you or your child are feeling unwell or have open wounds.

Hydration: Ensure children stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, especially on hot days.

No Running: Remind children not to run around the Splash Pad to avoid slips and falls.

Sun Protection: Apply sunscreen to children regularly to protect them from sunburn.

No Food or Drink: Keep food and drinks away from the Splash Pad area to maintain cleanliness and safety. Picnic Tables and a Pavilion are readily available at the park.

No Glass Containers: Avoid bringing glass containers to the splash pad area to prevent breakage and injury.

If there are any issues at the splash pad site, report them to the City Parks Department at (716) 483-7523.