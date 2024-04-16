New Yorkers Asked to Turn Off Non-Essential Outdoor Lighting To Help Migrating Birds

New Yorkers are asked to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting to protect migrating birds as they navigate night skies.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation and Office of General Services encourages people to participate in the “Lights Out” initiative from 11:00 p.m. to dawn during the spring migration April 15 through May 31, and also during the peak fall migration, August 15 through November 15.

Many species of shorebirds and songbirds rely on constellations to help them navigate to and from their summer breeding grounds through the state. Excessive outdoor lighting, especially in adverse weather conditions, can cause migrating birds to become disoriented, a phenomenon known as fatal light attraction. According to the National Zoological Park and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, fatal light attraction has led to collisions with windows, walls, floodlights, or the ground and the death of an estimated 365 to 988 million birds annually in the United States.

Lights Out directs State-owned and managed buildings to turn off non-essential outdoor lighting during spring and fall migration. State agencies are also encouraged to draw blinds, when possible, and turn off non-essential indoor lighting during Lights Out times. In addition to benefiting migrating birds, Lights Out promotes sustainability and provides a cost-savings to the state.

The DEC encourages birding enthusiasts to visit www.ibirdny.org for more information on where and how to observe birds, upcoming bird walks, a downloadable Beginner’s Guide to Birding, information on the annual I BIRD NY Challenge, and additional educational resources.