North County Economic Development Projects Receive $4.75 Million in Restore NY Funds

Several economic development projects have received a combined total of $4.75 million in Restore New York funding in Chautauqua County.

The White Inn in Fredonia has received $1.25 million toward the renovation and reopening of the former hotel and restaurant.

In the village of Westfield, the Welch’s Building will receive $1.5 million toward its historic rehabilitation and adaptive use of the building. The project will create 46 new housing units in the village.

The City of Dunkirk will receive $1 million for its Central Avenue Transformation project. That project will address vacant properties in the 400 block of Central Avenue in Downtown Dunkirk. Local investor Allan Steinberg, who bought 411 Central, plans to create a “Broadway Market” type of space where kiosks could be rented and a butcher shop reopened. A two-story building located at 423-427 Central Avenue also would be developed into four new apartments.

And the Village of Silver Creek Senior School Apartments project has been funded with $1 million. The project at 60 Main Street involves the substantial rehabilitation, conversion, and an addition to a vacant, nearly 100-year old, 57,000 sq. ft. abandoned former school into a 59,900 sq. ft. building with 47 units of affordable rental homes for seniors ages 62 and older.

Restore New York supports municipal revitalization efforts across the state, helping to remove blight, reinvigorate downtowns, and generate economic opportunity in communities statewide. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls and increase the local tax base.