November is ‘National Adoption Awareness Month’

Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has proclaimed November as “National Adoption Awareness Month.”

The proclamation stated November is a month to promote the joys and commitments of adopting children from foster care and to celebrate the families who have opened their homes and hearts to children in need.

Wendel added it’s about linking up children with a loving home, “In many cases there are children who were in bad situations or situations beyond their control that are now in a very nurturing, loving, caring family. There are a lot of people who cannot have children and for them to have the opportunity to adopt children is important. Again, it’s creating families here in Chautauqua County which is beautiful and things we encourage.”

Wendel said over 50 children have been adopted in Chautauqua County in the last four years.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent, contact the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 661-8212.