NY Farm Bureau Scholarships Available for Youth Interested in Agriculture Careers

Scholarships are available for high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in agriculture.

The New York Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Youth Scholarship awards up to $3,000 for eligible students to use for college or advanced training in the skilled trades.

The applicant or their family must be a New York Farm Bureau member, and the student must live and/or work on a farm or be involved with agriculture in the state. The student must also complete the application which includes writing an essay addressing what they value and stand for in agriculture and life and how these values have impacted their decision to pursue an agricultural career.

Scoring will determine the district winners and may include a personal interview. Each district winner will receive $250 and then compete for one of two state scholarships worth $3,000 and $2,000, based on their submitted applications.

Applications must be submitted by March 17, 2023. Judging for the district winner will take place prior to April 28, 2023. State winners will be announced by the end of May.

For more information, including the online application, visit the New York Farm Bureau’s website at https://www.nyfb.org/