NY Farm Bureau Sets 2023 Legislative Priorities

The New York Farm Bureau has released its 2023 state legislative priorities which includes replenishing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and full funding of the Environmental Protection Fund.

Farm Bureau President David Fisher and Public Policy Director Jeff Williams said the major issues are based on member approved public policy positions.

Their first priority is asking New York State lawmakers to replenish the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. Williams said this has been a big issue for Farm Bureau members who have been saddled with assessment charges on their quarterly contributions to the unemployment insurance fund.

New York State borrowed billions from the federal government during the pandemic to cover increased Unemployment Insurance costs. New York has been the only state that has not begun to make payments on the debt or interest, and instead passing those costs on to employers.

Williams said members are also concerned about efforts to raise the minimum wage once again. Minimum wage increased a dollar an hour at the end of the year for upstate New York and will possibly be raised to $15 by the end of this year. The farm overtime threshold will begin to drop as well next year.

The Farm Bureau is also looking to maintain funding for important animal health, promotion, and research programs along with full funding for the Environmental Protection Fund. Williams said the EPF is responsible for helping farms implement best management practices that include soil health and nutrient management programs that protect land and waterways. He said this also includes efforts to help farms meet the state’s climate goals.

The Bureau is also hopeful the governor’s proposal for a refundable investment tax credit is included in the final budget. They said this will incentivize investment.

Continued funding for the Nourish New York program and legislation allowing for direct-to-consumer shipping for New York produced farm beverages, including beer, cider, and distillates are also on the agenda.