NY Pharmacists Can Now Distribute Birth Control Without Prescription

New York pharmacists can now distribute hormonal birth control without the need of a prescription.

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a standing order on Tuesday to authorize pharmacists to dispense three different types of hormonal contraception without a prescription.

Officials say it will make it easier for people who have difficulty accessing a primary care provider to get safe and effective contraception. Hochul says it also furthers New York’s mission to provide safe and legal family planning care to all.

The order pertains to three types of hormonal contraceptives that are approved by the FDA to prevent pregnancy, including oral pills, vaginal rings and a contraceptive patch.

Participating pharmacists will be permitted to dispense up to a 12-month supply of the medication.

Patients must fill out a self-screening form to help pharmacists identify the appropriate contraceptive as well as potential risks associated with the medication. Pharmacists will also be required to notify the patient’s primary health care practitioner within 72 hours of dispensing the medication.

This is different than the FDA-approved over-the-counter Opill, which is also hormonal birth control and will be available nationwide without a prescription.

These can be bought in pharmacies and are already available for order on online, but the New York State plan promises to be a less expensive option.