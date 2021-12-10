NYS AG Letitia James Ends Run for Governor, Will Seek Re-Election for Attorney General

State Attorney General Letitia James announced she is suspending her run for Governor and will, instead, run for re-election for attorney general.

James posted on Twitter that there are “many investigations and cases underway” and that she “intends to finish the job.”

ABC News reports James’ campaign did not gain significant traction despite her high profile as the state’s attorney general. Governor Kathy Hochul locked up significant endorsements across the state in her bid to win a term outright after she assumed office upon the resignation of former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News Thursday James wants to depose former President Donald Trump as part of her office’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

The source said James sought testimony from the former president January 7, confirming a detail first reported by the Washington Post.

The attorney general’s office is investigating whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud in the way it valued its real estate holdings. Property valuations are also under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is deciding whether the former president should face criminal charges.

At a press conference about COVID-19 on Thursday, Hochul told reporters that James called her in the morning to inform her about the decision. Hochul said she supports James’ reelection as attorney general.

James’ announcement had an immediate impact on the attorney general race, as State Senator Shelley Mayer dropped out of the Democratic primary and endorsed James. Mayer will instead run for re-election in the state Senate.

James launched her campaign for governor in late October. Her public profile grew this year following investigations into the office of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for concealing the number of nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 and into sexual harassment allegations against him.

James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected attorney general of the state.