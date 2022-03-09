NYS Attorney General James Warns Price Gouging On Oil and Gas Illegal

In response to President Biden’s announcement that the United States will ban imports of Russian oil, natural gas, and coal, New York Attorney General Letitia James is warning oil companies and gas stations that price gouging is illegal.

She reminded New Yorkers to be on alert for potential price gouging of fuel and to prepare for continued market disruptions, potentially inflated prices at the pump, and ensure that they know their rights.

New York law prohibits sellers of fuel and other vital and necessary goods from charging unconscionably excessive prices during an abnormal market disruption, including disruptions caused by world conflicts.

New York consumers who experience dramatic increases in the price of gasoline or fuel should report these incidents to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

When reporting price gouging to OAG, consumers should:

Report the specific increased prices, the dates, and places that they saw the increased prices, and the types of fuel being sold;

Provide copies of their sales receipts and photos of the advertised prices, if available; and

Buy only as much fuel as they need and not to stock up out of fear of a potential future shortage.

The link to report price gouging incidents can be found here: https://formsnym.ag.ny.gov/OAGOnlineSubmissionForm/faces/OAGPGCHome