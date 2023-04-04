NYS Cannabis Control Board Approves 99 Dispensaries

The first four cannabis dispensaries in Western New York have been approved by the Cannabis Control Board.

The Board approved 99 total Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensaries at its meeting Monday. None of the four are in Chautauqua County.

Western New York, Central New York, Mid-Hudson, and Brooklyn all received licenses, marking the first provisional licenses to be issued in these regions following last week’s modification of a court injunction that had prevented the Board from issuing them. To date, the Board has granted at least one CAURD provisional license in each region other than the Finger Lakes, which remains blocked by the injunction.

License applications will continue to be sent to the Board for consideration on a rolling basis. To be eligible, applicants themselves were required to either have had a cannabis conviction or be the family member of someone who has and have owned a profitable business. Nonprofits were eligible if they had a history of serving current or formerly incarcerated individuals, including creating vocational opportunities for them; have at least one justice-involved board member; at least five full-time employees; and have operated a social enterprise that had net assets or profit for at least two years.