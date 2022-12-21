NYS Div. of Consumer Protection Offers Tips on Purchasing Gift Cards This Holiday Season

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is giving tips on purchasing gift cards and gift certificates this holiday season.

Any gift cards or gift certificates purchased in New York State on or after December 10, 2022, will remain valid for a minimum of nine years from the date of purchase. And, when the remaining value of a gift card or gift certificate is less than five dollars, the recipient can opt to receive cash for the balance.

All fees are prohibited under the new law, which will prevent gift cards and gift certificates from declining in value. There is one exception to the law. A gift card or gift certificate that is redeemable at multiple, unaffiliated merchants or service providers may charge a one-time activation fee, not to exceed $9.

Consumers having difficulty redeeming a gift card are encouraged to file a complaint with the New York State Division of Consumer Protection.

The Consumer Assistance Helpline is 1-800-697-1220 and is available Monday to Friday and consumer complaints can be filed at any time at www.dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.