NYS DMV Unveiling New Regional License Plates

The State Department of Motor Vehicles is unveiling new regional license plates this month.

The first in the series is a new Long Island license that features an image of the iconic Montauk lighthouse.

The plates for the remaining nine regions will be unveiled and made available for sale throughout the month of June.

In total, there are more than 200 custom license plates available from the DMV, representing branches of the military and veterans, counties and regions of New York State, professions, causes, sports teams and more.

Revenues from some of the cause plates support charities, such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, the Environmental Protection Fund and the Life Pass It On Trust Fund.

Links to information about and images of all of DMV’s custom license plates can be found at: https://dmv.ny.gov/plates/learn-about-picture-and-professional-plates.