NYS’ ‘I BIRD NY’ Challenge Underway For Birders

New York State’s Annual “I BIRD NY” Challenge is now underway for birders of all ages and abilities.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the challenge provides opportunities to identify and learn about birds, and awards program finishers with a commemorative I BIRD NY Challenge patch and a chance to win birding-related prizes.

New and experienced birders can discover the thrill of birding with the NYS Birding Trail. The trail continues to expand with new locations added regularly through a nomination and vetting process.

Birdwatching is one of the fastest-growing outdoor recreational activities in the U.S. According to the 2022 National Survey of Hunting, Fishing, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation, 7.4 million wildlife watchers generated $10.8 billion in New York State in 2022. This is up from four million New York resident wildlife viewers spending more than $6.4 billion annually in 2016.

The 2025 I BIRD NY Challenge (PDF) is open to all ages and ends November 1, 2025. To complete the Challenge, participants must identify any 10 bird species of their choosing and submit a challenge sheet to DEC. More than 1,800 birding enthusiasts completed this fun challenge in 2024, the program’s highest-ever number of participants.

Challenge sheets may be submitted online via SurveyMonkey or sent via email or mail. Entries must be received by November 15, 2025. Entry forms are also available in Spanish (PDF). All participants will be awarded a commemorative patch, given a completion certificate, and entered into a drawing for great birding prizes. Two youth and two adult winners will be chosen. Participants will also receive an extra prize entry for providing a photo documenting their challenge experience.