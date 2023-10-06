NYS ‘Move Over’ Law Expanded To Include Disabled Vehicles

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that expands the state’s “move over” law to include disabled vehicles on the side of the road.

The law “requires an operator of a motor vehicle to exercise due care to avoid colliding with a vehicle which is parked, stopped, or standing on the shoulder of a parkway or controlled-access highway” by changing lanes.

The current law has been in place since 2012 and is designed to prevent collisions with emergency vehicles. The law was expanded a few years ago to cover hazard vehicles and other responder vehicles.

The latest update to the legislation was approved by the state Assembly and Senate last June.

According to the governor’s office, nearly 300 drivers are struck and killed roadside every year, and 37 people were struck and killed outside of a disabled vehicle in New York between 2016 and 2020. This law expands the existing move over law to cover all vehicles stopped on the road.