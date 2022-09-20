NYS Pledges Support to Puerto Rico Following Devastation by Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona strengthened to a category 3 overnight after leaving widespread devastation in Puerto Rico.

The storm dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the island and knocked out the U.S. territory’s electricity supply. More than one million people are without power. This is the worst storm to hit the island since Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Following a call with Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi, New York Governor Kathy Hochul directed the New York State Police to send 50 Troopers to assist with keeping residents safe, and 50 additional Troopers will be deployed in the coming weeks.

Hochul said Delta and JetBlue will both donate cargo space and transport emergency personnel; the Greater New York Hospital Association will provide medical supplies; and Coca-Cola has committed water and additional supplies. Habitat for Humanity of New York City and Westchester County and the State’s Building Trades also have committed their support as needs are identified. Additionally, teams from the New York Power Authority are ready to deploy and assist in restoring power to the island.

Hochul said she also will support relief efforts in the Dominican Republic, which also was heavily impacted by Fiona.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden declared Hurricane Fiona an emergency, authorizing FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts. Hochul said New York will work to support any requests coordinated by FEMA in the coming days to assist the residents of Puerto Rico.

Fiona is on a path to pass close to the Turks and Caicos islands today and was not expected to threaten the U.S. mainland.