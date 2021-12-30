NYS Urging Riders to Be Safe with Snowmobile Season Underway

New York State is urging riders to keep safety in mind now that snowmobile season has begun.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, snowmobile safety courses continue to be offered, with more than 100 registered classes available. Successful completion of this course results in the issuance of a NYS Snowmobile Safety Certificate.

This certificate is required for youth between ages 10 and 18 to operate a snowmobile, but all riders can benefit from a course that provides fundamental information which everyone needs to ensure the safety of both rider and other trail users.

State Park Police, State Troopers, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and local enforcement agencies enforce State Laws on snowmobile trails, including instances of unsafe or reckless operation, speed limits including the state’s maximum speed of 55 MPH, and operating while intoxicated.

Those rules apply on all local and club trails, as well as the Statewide Trail System, which traverses 45 counties and includes lands under the jurisdiction of New York State, local governments, and many private landowners.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles reminds New Yorkers to register their snowmobiles before hitting the trails. Snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually and may be renewed online on the DMV website.

Recommendations for safe riding include:

– Always wear a DOT- or SNELL-approved helmet and make sure to wear the proper snowmobile gear including bibs, jackets, boots, and gloves.

– Always ride with a buddy or at least one other person.

– Operate at a speed which is safe and prudent for the given conditions.

– Respect landowners, obey posted signs, and stay on the marked trail.

– Frozen bodies of water are not designated trails. If you’re planning to ride on ice, proceed with caution and be aware of potential hazards under the snow. Consider wearing a snowmobile suit with flotation built-in and carry a set of ice picks as a precaution.

– And never drink alcohol or use drugs and ride.