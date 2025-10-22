Officials Gather In Recognition Of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week

Local health officials gathered at Jamestown City Hall Monday in recognition of National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The week is being observed October 19 through 25, 2025.

Dr. Paul Robbins spoke at the event, saying, “There is no safe level of lead in a child’s body. Even low levels of lead — as little as 2 micrograms per deciliter — have been linked to reduced academic performance. This is a completely preventable issue, and it starts with awareness and action.”

Lead poisoning remains a critical health concern in Chautauqua County, particularly among young children. In the past three years, an average of 60 children per year in the county have been diagnosed with lead poisoning based on New York State’s action level of 5 micrograms per deciliter. Another 10 to 20 children annually test just below that threshold — still at risk for long-term developmental harm.

Public Health Director Lacey Wilson said that eight out of ten lead-poisoned children in Chautauqua County live in rental housing, “We need landlords, tenants, and the broader community to work together to prevent this exposure — especially in older homes where lead paint is still present.”

In Chautauqua County, approximately 80% of homes were built before 1978, the year when lead-based paint was banned for residential use. In Jamestown and Dunkirk, that number rises to nearly 90%.

According to research from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the economic burden of lead poisoning in New York State is estimated at over $6 billion annually. This includes costs related to healthcare, reduced productivity, special education services, and premature mortality.

To help raise awareness and share resources, community partners will be Stepping Out for Lead Poisoning Prevention by visiting neighborhoods throughout the week, distributing door hangers that outline five simple steps families can take to prevent lead poisoning.

Five Steps to Protect Kids from Lead Poisoning:

1. Test your home for lead – Call CCHD at 716-661-8243 for a free lead inspection. Homes built before 1978 are at highest risk.

2. Wash hands often, especially before eating.

3. Clean surfaces and toys regularly using wet wipes to minimize lead dust exposure.

4. Feed children a healthy diet rich in iron, calcium, and vitamin C, which can help reduce the body’s absorption of lead.

5. Get your child tested at ages 1 and 2 – A blood test is the only way to know if a child has been exposed to lead.

Although anyone can be affected by lead exposure, young children under six are especially vulnerable due to their developing brains and nervous systems. Lead poisoning can lead to learning disabilities, behavior issues, hearing loss, slowed growth, and other serious long-term consequences.

Organizations interested in participating n the Take Steps for Lead Free Kids campaign can contact Anna Powell at 716-661-8068.

To learn more about the Chautauqua County Health Department’s Lead Poisoning Prevention Program visit HealthyCHQ.com/Lead or call 716-661-8243.