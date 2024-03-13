WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / One Dead, Firefighter Injured In Senior High Rise Fire

One Dead, Firefighter Injured In Senior High Rise Fire

By Leave a Comment

Senior High Rise at 303 West Fifth Street (Google)

One person has died and a firefighter was injured in the fire at the Senior High Rise on West Fifth Street in Jamestown Monday night.

The Jamestown Fire Department said following an investigation, they determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking on a stove top in the kitchen of an apartment on the seventh floor of the building.

The person who lived in that apartment died. Their name has not been released at this time.

Jamestown Police and other police agencies helped evacuate over 90 people, some needing assistance, from the building.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said the American Red Cross helped provide housing for 30 residents Monday evening with the hope to get some of those residents back into their apartments in the coming days.

The Jamestown Housing Authority owns and operates the high rise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.