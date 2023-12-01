One Person Died Following A Tractor Trailer Accident on I-90 Near Silver Creek

One person died Wednesday night in a tractor trailer accident on the Thruway near Silver Creek.

New York State Police said a tractor trailer headed eastbound on the Thruway drifted into the other lane, striking another tractor trailer that was stopped on the south shoulder to switch drivers.

The tractor trailer then jack-knifed and overturned multiple times before becoming engulfed in flames. The driver of the overturned tractor trailer was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the stopped tractor trailer were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.