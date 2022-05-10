One person died in a house fire in Frewsburg Monday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said that the Frewsburg Fire Department was called to the fire at 83 West Main Street around 7:30 a.m. The building included five apartments, four of which were occupied. Firefighters found a person who had died inside.

An investigation is continuing into the cause and origin of the fire. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. The American Red Cross is assisting the other people who lived in the building.