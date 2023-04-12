Organizations Raising Awareness During National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Organizations across Chautauqua County are recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month during April.

Chautauqua County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA), the Department of Mental Hygiene and Social Services (MHSS), and community partners are uniting to help raise awareness.

The theme of this month is “Working Together to Strengthen Families.”

A Pinwheels Planting event will be held at 1:15 pm today at Jamestown City Hall. This planting will include an additional walk to Jamestown Public High School for planting there.

The pinwheel is the shared symbol for child abuse prevention and reflects childhood hope, health, and happiness.

The New York State Central Registry reports that in 2022, Chautauqua County had a total of 2,499 reports of child abuse resulting in an investigation. Of those, 19.92% were determined by DSS as indicated reports, meaning there was some credible evidence (Legal Standard of Proof) to support allegations of abuse or maltreatment. Also, in 2022, Chautauqua County’s Safe Harbour Coordinator reported that eight youths met the federal definition for human trafficking, and 31 youths were at high risk. The average age of these youth is 15 years old.

For more information about Pinwheels for Prevention or where to purchase one, visit chautauquacasa.com/pinwheels-for-prevention.html