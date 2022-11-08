Over 9,000 Residents Have Already Voted in Chautauqua County

Over 9,000 voters have already cast their ballots in Chautauqua County.

Chautauqua County Board of Elections Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said 7,064 voters took part in early voting during the nine-day span. This is the second highest early voting turnout in Chautauqua County since early voting started in 2019.

In 2019, 3,827 participated in early voting. In 2020, which was a Presidential election year, 14,279 early voted. And in 2021, 3,276 early voted.

They said over 2,200 absentee ballots have been returned and opened by the Board of Elections as well.

Any voter who still have their Absentee Ballot can either place it in the mail by Election Day, November 8, 2022; or it can be dropped off at any Election Day poll site during voting hours on Tuesday.

Any individual who has already cast a ballot during early voting or returned their Absentee Ballot will be required to vote via a Provisional Affidavit Ballot. Additionally, anyone who has requested an Absentee Ballot but not yet returned it must vote via a Provisional Affidavit Ballot.