Planning Commission Approves Site Plans For 137 Water Street Brewing

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved the site plans for 137 Water Street Brewing.

EcoStrategies Engineering Civil Engineer Andy Johnson presented on the site plan to the commission.

Owner Chase Churchill said they had met with Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy Conservation Director Twan Leenders about the project, given its proximity to the Chadakoin River. Churchill said they discussed where a rain garden could be installed as well as other drainage concerns to protect the water.

Churchhill said lighting also will be angled downward so as not to cause disruption to turtles that inhabit the area.

Johnson added that any rain garden installed would still leave plenty of room should the riverwalk be extended through the property.

The Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan.

The brewery will need to obtain separate permits for auxiliary buildings and structures such as a proposed bandshell and pavilion once ground work begins and as each structure is specified.

The project has been approved a $200,000 loan through the Jamestown Local Development Corporation which will be used to help with renovation of the building at 137 Water Street as well as other expenditures with opening the business. The business hopes to open by Summer 2026.