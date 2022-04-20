WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Planning Commission Approves Site Plans for West Third Street Redesign

Planning Commission Approves Site Plans for West Third Street Redesign

By Leave a Comment

Jamestown DPW Director Jeff Lehman explains West Third Street Redesign to Planning Commission

The Jamestown Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plans for the West Third Street Redesign.

Planning Commission member and Jamestown Director of Public Works Jeff Lehman said the $500,000 project is set to begin in May and continue until the end of summer.

The project includes new sidewalks, driveway aprons, and new lighting from Hall to Hallock Street. New trees will be planted as well to replace the “Cathedral Oaks” that were removed at the end of 2020.

Funding for the project comes from American Rescue Plan lost recovery monies.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.