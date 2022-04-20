Planning Commission Approves Site Plans for West Third Street Redesign

The Jamestown Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plans for the West Third Street Redesign.

Planning Commission member and Jamestown Director of Public Works Jeff Lehman said the $500,000 project is set to begin in May and continue until the end of summer.

The project includes new sidewalks, driveway aprons, and new lighting from Hall to Hallock Street. New trees will be planted as well to replace the “Cathedral Oaks” that were removed at the end of 2020.

Funding for the project comes from American Rescue Plan lost recovery monies.