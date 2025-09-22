Planning Commission Approves Three Projects In Waterfront Development Overlay District

The Jamestown Planning Commission has approved three projects that are in the Waterfront Development Overlay District by the Chadakoin River.

City Principal Planner Jason Kulaszewski said the projects had received staff level approval as well as County Planning Board approval, “The reason the LWRP (Lake Waterfront Revitalization Plan) requires the Planning Commission review is just to really make sure that we’re not building things in the waterfront development zone that maybe shouldn’t be there or may have a negative impact on the water quality. All three of these projects are basically reuse projects at existing facilities, so we’re not really building anything new or disturbing a lot of the ground. But they all have elements that the projects are outdoors, so because they’re outside projects they require your review.

The three projects include Powerhaus Fitness at 834 Monroe Street who will be redoing a parking lot that’s on the corner of Monroe and Isabella Streets; Buzz WNY, which is a cannabis dispensary that will be located at 34 Scott Street is adding an ADA compliant ramp to their building; and TJ’s Plumbing and Heating who is enlarging its parking lot at 1005 Allen Street.