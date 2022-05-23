Police Officers Memorial Day Ceremony Held Friday

Members of law enforcement, elected officials, and the public gathered on Tracy Plaza Friday for Police Officers Memorial Day and Police Week ceremony.

Jamestown Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo spoke on behalf of Mayor Eddie Sundquist, saying that Police Officers Memorial Day has been held since 1962, “It’s dedicated to the memory of public safety officials who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities. And this day would be known as Peace Officers Memorial Day. On behalf our community, and all city residents, we commend the members of the Jamestown Police Department for their committeemen and selfless protection to our residential and business neighborhoods and enforcement of the law of our community.”

Remarks also were made by County Executive PJ Wendel, Assemblyman Andy Goodell, and County Legislator Lisa Vanstrom, who was there on behalf of State Senator George Borrello.

The Kendall Club Police Benevolent Association recognized five Jamestown Police officers as “Officers of the Year.” All five officers responded to three separate house fires where they rescued a total of seven people from burning buildings. The officers recognized include Officers Mark Conklin, Erik Johanson, Jose Moya, Brian Park and Jack Swan.