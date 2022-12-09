Police Seize Over 9 Pounds of Fentanyl Pills in Traffic Stop

Police seized over nine pounds of fentanyl pills following a traffic stop on North Main Street.

An investigation in the area led to the traffic stop with Jamestown Police K-9 Kal and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s K-9 Drake discovering the drugs in the search. Police say the total street value of the 50-to-60,000 pills found is estimated at more than $500,000.

A woman was arrested and taken into custody. She will be charged in federal court by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The investigation is on-going.