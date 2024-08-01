Post-Journal: Michael Burham Indicted On Murder, Arson Charges by Grand Jury

The Jamestown Post-Journal reports Michael Burham has been indicted by a Grand Jury on murder and arson charges.

The newspaper said Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 35-year-old Burham was indicted by a Grand Jury and arraigned Wednesday in County Court on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and third-degree arson arising from the shooting death of Kala Hodgkin that occurred on May 11, 2023 in Jamestown.

Burham sent to the County Jail without bail. A discovery conference has been scheduled for August 23.

Read the full article in the Jamestown Post-Journal

Burham led police on two manhunts last summer. The first one was after he was being sought in the death of Kala Hodgkin. He kidnapped an elderly couple in Pennsylvania and made them drive him to South Carolina, where he was later caputured. Burham then escaped from the Warren County Jail, leading police on a nine-day manhunt.

Burham pleaded guilty to charges of kidnapping, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, theft and burglary in Pennsylvania. He also pleaded guilty to a single count of escape.

Burham was sentenced to 25 years, two months to 50 years in Pennsylvania.