The James Prendergast Library is holding a DVD sale now through April 29.

The special event features DVDs for sale at $2.00.

The library’s regular book sale is ongoing during all library hours. During the regular sale, DVDs are $3.00-$5.00, hardcover books are $2.00 and paperback books are $1.00. Proceeds from the book sale support library operations.

For more information, call the Information Desk at (716) 484-7135 ext. 226 or visit prendergastlibrary.org