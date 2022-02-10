Prendergast Library Holds First Murray Bob Education Initiative Event Today

The first event of a new education initiative at the James Prendergast Library starts this afternoon.

The library recently announced the creation of the Murray L. Bob Education Initiative. The program named in honor of the former long-time director of the Prendergast Library and the Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System is designed to bring community organizations to the library to provide educational classes and programs.

The first event is the Audubon‘s “Rebel Nature Journal” class, which takes place today from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will receive a copy of the “Rebel Nature Journal” created by Audubon staff members Katie Finch and Kimberly Turner. The journal encourages users to slow down and build a stronger connection with the outside world. The event is free.

To hear more about the Murray Bob Education Initiative and other upcoming events at the Prendergast Library, tune to Community Matters tonight at 5:00 p.m. on WRFA.