Prendergast Library Receives $214,000 Grant for Library Renovations

The James Prendergast Library has received a nearly $215,000 grant for renovations at the library.

State Senator George Borrello announced the Prendergast Library was awarded the funding from the state Public Library Construction Grants.

He said the funding will enable libraries to better meet the needs of their patrons by increasing accessibility and modernizing facilities while reducing operating costs. The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the Legislature for public library construction and renovation as part of the 2022-23 state budget.

The Prendergast Library will use $214,984 to replace the entire H-VAC system, upgrade its computer system and install a patio and outdoor walkway for outdoor programs.

Other libraries in Chautauqua County that received construction grants include the Lakewood Memorial Library which will receive $194,868 to renovate its bathrooms to current standards, replace its roof and upgrade its HVAC system.

The Patterson Library in Westfield will receive $5,427 to replace old, outdated fluorescent and halogen lighting with energy efficient LEDs.

And the Ripley Public Library will receive $33,481 to upgrade its windows, plumbing, heating and Air Conditioning; and carpet.