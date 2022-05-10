Prendergast Library to Host Community Block Party May 21st

A free community block party will feature crafts, lawn games, a plant swap and more at the James Prendergast Library on Saturday, May 21.

Assistant Library Manager Jennifer Champ said there will be almost 40 community organization tables at the event from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., “We also are going to have a number of library activities happening that day outside – story time, Infinity is going to be here with a drum circle, we’ll have a food truck, we’re going to have outdoor makerspace, lawn games.”

Champ said the event is a celebration of the community and allows the library to show what they’re able to offer for activities, “And also just, our partnerships.. we’ve developed a lot of partnerships, community partnerships, over the last few years and we want to celebrate those. And also develop more and hopefully having everybody here together, we’ll start working together, come up with plans and activities, things that we can do in the future, and also just support one another.”

The block party will take place, rain or shine, on Cherry Street between West Fifth and West Sixth Streets. The library’s parking lot will remain accessible from West Sixth Street.

More information about the Community Block Party is available online at prendergastlibrary.org.