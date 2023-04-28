Prendergast Library to Present Photography, Herb Cooking Class as Part of Murray L. Bob Community Education Initiative

The James Prendergast Library will present a photography class in May as part of the Murray L. Bob Community Education Initiative.

Local photographer and Infinity instructor Cathy Panebianco will lead “Artistic Photos with Just a Smartphone” at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 at the library. The class will offer participants an opportunity to improve cellphone photography skills by learning the basics: settings, techniques, lighting for exposure, and composition.

A smartphone is needed for the class. To register, call (716) 484-7135 Ext. 226.

The Jamestown Public Market will be at the library with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s SNAP-Ed program on May 16th from 5:00-7:00PM for “Cooking Fun with Fresh Herbs.” Attendees will learn how to grow herbs at home, identify them at the local community garden or nursery, and incorporate them in to easy and delicious meals. Participants will be able to smell, taste, and enjoy various herbs that grow well in WNY such as cilantro, sage, parsley, and basil. This program is supported in part through a grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.

Additional Bob programs are scheduled throughout the year. Children’s Music Studio will hold Music Exploration classes in July and August for kids ages 6 and under and their caregivers. Children will sing, dance, and explore basic instruments during these free classes.

To learn more about the Murray L. Bob Community Education Initiative and find a full list of events, visit prendergastlibrary.org/bob-programs.