Prendergast Library’s Summer Reading Program Underway Until August 19

The James Prendergast Library‘s Summer Reading Program is underway and open to all ages.

IT Librarian Kristie Bemis said the program runs until August 19, “And for the kids, we track how many minutes they read. And we have this really fun reading log for them that they get to color in and track how many minutes they’re reading and other activities that they’re doing. So when they come to Makerspace, when they come to story time, or any other library event, that all counts toward their participation and summer reading.”

Bemis said they also will have “Read For Beads” where kids will receive a bead for every hour they read or activity they do that can be added to a necklace.

She said the library will be working with Jamestown Public Schools‘ Summer LEAP program again where students can be registered for summer reading and have activities there count toward the program.

Program prizes for kids include a razor scooter and Lego set.

Bemis said the teen reading program will track how many books teens read, “So we have this bingo sheet where they get to write down the books they are reading and, also for them, we track their activities. So, once again, if they come and participate in any of our library programming, come to any of our events, that all counts along with some other things they can do like helping out in the community is also an activity they can count toward their participation in summer reading. And every book that they read, activity that they do is an entry into the prize drawings that we’ll do later this summer.”

Bemis said prizes for teens include wireless earbuds and Visa gift card.

She said the adult program also will have a bingo sheet this year with different activities to be completed. Those who complete a horizontal, verticle, or diaganol bingo will receive a free tote bag that they can fill with book sale books. Bemis said if adults complete the bingo sheet, they will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 giftcard to The Landmark Restaurant.

A waffle party will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 26 to celebrate the end of the Summer Reading progam. It’ll include a waffle bar with toppings, games, and prizes.

To register for summer reading, visit the library during their business hours or download the “Read Squared” app from the Google Play app or Apple store. Visit prendergastlibrary.org for more information.