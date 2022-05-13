President Biden Marks ‘Tragic Milestone’ of 1 Million COVID-19 Deaths

President Joe Biden on Thursday marked the “tragic milestone” of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19, calling each death an “irreplaceable loss.”

USA Today reports Biden directed flags on government buildings to be flown at half-staff for five days.

While COVID counts vary, the White House is using data gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, which showed deaths approaching the 1 million mark Thursday morning.

Biden said he understands those who are grieving, asking themselves how they can go on without a loved one.

The president also used the moment to urge Congress to approve the additional funding he’s requested to continue to fight the pandemic. Without more money now, the United States will lose its place in line for new COVID treatments and vaccines for the fall when a new variant could hit, according to the administration.

Republicans have insisted that the funding could come from previously passed pandemic packages.