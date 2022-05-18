President Biden Speaks In Buffalo Following Mass Shooting

“White Supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison..”

That statement came from President Joe Biden during a visit to Buffalo Tuesday following a racially motivated mass shooting in a predominantly Black part of the city that left 10 people dead on Saturday.

WBFO reports Biden, joined by First Lady Jill Biden, visited the Tops Market store where the shooting took place before meeting with the victims’ families and delivering remarks at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

Biden denounced the racist conspiracy theory that the alleged gunman cited in writing as his motivation for the attack. The “Replacement Theory” falsely states that Democratic elites are bringing non-white individuals into the United States to “replace” white voters.

Conservative media outlets like Fox News have been criticized for bringing the theory into the mainstream. A recent poll by the Associated Press found that one in three American adults now believes in a version of the theory.

Biden said he rejects that lie, “I call all Americans to reject the lie. And I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain, and for profit.”

The president read the names and spoke about all 13 victims from Saturday’s shooting, 10 of whom have died. He told their families that he knows “what it’s like to lose a piece of your soul.”

He concluded his remarks by calling on all races to reject white supremacy.