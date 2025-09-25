Proposed 2026 County Budget Totals $309.7 Million, Reduces Taxes By 54 Cents

The proposed 2026 budget for Chautauqua County totals $309.7 million and would reduce taxes by 54-cents.

County Executive PJ Wendel said one of the biggest challenges in developing the budget continues to be unfunded state mandates, which will cost county taxpayers more than $93.2 million in 2026. A single increase of Safety Net funding next year will nearly exceed the entire increase in the county’s property tax levy.

The plan calls for a property tax levy increase of $1.7 million, or 2 percent, which is below the current 3.4 percent inflation rate.

Wendel said this is the sixth budget proposal he’s made that lowers county taxes. If passed, the tax rate will go from $6.72 to $6.17. Wendel said the tax rate has decreased by $2.29 since he took office in 2020.

The budget proposes more than $13 million in capital projects through the Department of Public Facilities, including the treatment and maintenance of over 660 miles of county roads, the rehabilitation of six culverts and bridges; two bridge replacements, and two culvert replacements. It also includes over $2 million for upgrades at Jamestown Community College, more than $3 million in public safety investments for the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Emergency Services, and the expansion of the County Fly Car program to improve emergency medical response times in southern Chautauqua County towns like Clymer and Sherman.

The plan allocates $350,000 for green field and complete streets projects and anticipates $2.39 million in occupancy tax revenue

Additionally, Wendel announced a $500,000 Government Efficiency Fund to support local municipalities that pursue mergers, consolidations, and shared services. Unlike existing programs that reimburse costs after the fact, this fund would provide upfront financing to help municipalities reduce redundancies, streamline operations, and ultimately lower long-term property taxes.

An interview with County Executive Wendel on his proposed 2026 County budget can be heard tonight, September 25, at 5:00 p.m. on Community Matters on WRFA.